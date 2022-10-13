A Hazy Shade Of Winter - Simon & Garfunkle
A Lighter Shade Of Pale - Procol Harum
The Real Slim Shady -Slim Shady
real gone kid - deacon blue
Kid Gloves - Rush
Everything About You - Ugly Kid Joe
Everything All Of The Time - Jakob.
Not A Second Time - The Beatles
One second to midnight - Icons of Filth
In The Midnight Hour - Wilson Pickett
Seven Minutes To Midnight-Wha
Down in the Tube station at Midnight - The Jam
2 Minutes to Midnight - Iron Maiden
Two Million Voices Angelic Upstarts
Other Voices - The Cure.
Culling Voices - TOOL
Spirit Voices- Paul Simon
Spirit Level - Cecil.
The spirit of man - Jeff Wayne
This Charming Man - The Smiths
The Drowning Man - The Cure.
Half Man Half Machine - Goldie Looking Chain
The Man Comes Around - Johnny Cash
When I Come Around - Green Day
I want to conquer the world - Bad Religion
Everybody wants to rule the world - Tears for Fears
Top of the World - Carpenters
World In My Eyes - Depeche Mode.
