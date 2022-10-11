Working my way back to you - The Four Seasons
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
back to black - amy winehouse
Back to front - Stiff Little Fingers
Back for Good - Take That
Even the Bad Times Are Good - The Tremeloes
Good thing going - Sugar Minott
Brown Sugar - The Rolling Stones
Its good news week - Hedge Hoppers Anonymous
The News EP : Carbon Silicon
Bad News - Bad News
News at Ten - The Vapors
Ten Rapid - Mogwai.
Rapid Fire - Judas Priest
This wheels on fire - Julie Driscoll and the Brian Augur Trinity
Wheels Of Steel - Saxon
You need wheels - Merton Parkas
When You Come - Crowded House
Relax - Frankie goes to Hollywood
Hollywood Nights - Bob Seger
one of these nights - the eagles
The One I Love - REM
One Love - Stone Roses
One kiss left - The Goops
Im the one to do it - Jackie Wilson
What do you want from me-Monaco
Take me for a little while - Evie Sands
While My Guitar Gently Weeps - The Beatles
My Machine Gun - Jerry's Kids
