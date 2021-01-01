The Last Time - The Rolling Stones
The Last Dance - The Cure.
Don't Stop The Dance - Bryan Ferry
Dance Dance - Fall Out Boy
Fall At Your Feet - Crowded House
Totally Wired - The Fall
We all fall down - Egg Hunt
We are all on Drugs - Weezer
Sick of Drugs - The Wildhearts
Scratch the Surface - Sick of it All
Cat Scratch Fever - Ted Nugent
Unlike a Baptist - Scratch Acid
Spiral Scratch - Buzzcocks.
The Downward Spiral - Nine Inch Nails
#9 Dream - John Lennon
99 Red Balloons-Nena
Red Moon Lagoon - God Is An Astronaut.
Black Moon Creeping - The Black Crowes
Creeping Death - Metallica
Death Disco - Public Image Limited.
The Image of Me - Conway Twitty
Crush me - The Muffs
Crush with eyeliner - REM
