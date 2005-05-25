Elizabeth My Dear - the Stone Roses
Martha My Dear - The Beatles
Dear Prudence - Siouxsie and the Banshees
Dear God - XTC
God Shuffled His Feet - Crash Test Dummies
God,King and Law - Test Dept
Crawling King Snake - The Doors
My Father My King - Mogwai.
King For a Day- Green Day
The King of Wishful Thinking - Go West
The Irony of It All - The Streets
All My Loving - The Beatles
Loving The Alien - Bowie.
You Say You Don't Love Me - Buzzcocks
Don't Believe The Fife - Mogwai.
Word Up - Cameo.
Hurry up Harry - Sham 69
You Can't Hurry Love - The Supremes
Free Love - Depeche Mode.
New Love - The Muffs
New Light - John Mayer
New Life - Depeche Mode
What's New Pussycat? - Tom Jones
Faster Pussycat-The Cramps
Faster and louder - The Dictators
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger - Daft Punk
Better Man - Pearl Jam
The Happy Man - Thomas Lang.
