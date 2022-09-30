Are You Gonna Be My Girl - Jet
Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz
(Youve got me) dangling on a string - Chairmen if the Board
Puppet On A String - Sandie Shaw
Master Of Puppets - Metallica.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
renegade master - wildchild
Renegade Runaway - Carrie Underwood
Runaway - Del Shannon
Runaway Boys-Stray Cats
The Boys From Brazil - Simple Minds.
Guinness Boys - The Business
White Boys And Heroes - Gary Numan.
Red White & Blue - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Black & White Boy - Crowded House
Rude boy gone jail - Desmond Baker and the claredonians
She's Gone - Daryl Hall & John Oates
Real gone kid - Deacon Blue
New Kid In Town - The Eagles
Newtown people - Newtown Neurotics
People Get Ready - The Impressions
People Are Strange - The Doors
strange town - the jam
A Strange Day - The Cure.
Perfect Day - Lou Reed
The Day We Caught the Train - Ocean Colour Scene
Love Rears Its Ugly Head - Living Colour
Love of the common people- Nicky Thomas
Something In Common - Whitney Houston
Dont leave me this way - Thelma Houston
Full of wonder - Penelope Houston
Houston Dont Dream About Me - The Black Crowes
Don't Leave Me Now - Pink Floyd
Leave me alone-Sham 69
Alone Again Or - Love
You're Not Alone - Olive
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.86]