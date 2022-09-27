« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1561 1562 1563 1564 1565 [1566]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2364425 times)

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,491
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62600 on: September 27, 2022, 10:53:02 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on September 27, 2022, 10:43:15 pm
On Your Own - Blur

On days like these - Matt Munro
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,783
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62601 on: September 27, 2022, 10:59:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 27, 2022, 10:53:02 pm
On days like these - Matt Munro
On a Night Like This - Kylie
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,491
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62602 on: September 27, 2022, 11:08:38 pm »
Quote from: duvva on September 27, 2022, 10:59:49 pm
On a Night Like This - Kylie

This must be the place I waited years to leave - Pet Shop Boys
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,728
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62603 on: September 28, 2022, 12:22:56 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 27, 2022, 11:08:38 pm
This must be the place I waited years to leave - Pet Shop Boys
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,302
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62604 on: September 28, 2022, 03:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 28, 2022, 12:22:56 am
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
Reelin' In The Years - Steely Dan
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62605 on: September 28, 2022, 06:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 28, 2022, 03:53:30 pm
Reelin' In The Years - Steely Dan
Living Years - Mike and the Mechanics
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62606 on: September 28, 2022, 06:50:55 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on September 28, 2022, 06:29:07 pm
Living Years - Mike and the Mechanics
Five Years-Bowie
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,728
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62607 on: September 28, 2022, 07:14:14 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on September 28, 2022, 06:50:55 pm
Five Years-Bowie
One Hundred Years - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,783
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62608 on: September 28, 2022, 07:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 28, 2022, 07:14:14 pm
One Hundred Years - The Cure.
Hundred Reasons - If I Could
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,001
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62609 on: September 28, 2022, 08:10:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva on September 28, 2022, 07:37:47 pm
Hundred Reasons - If I Could

If You Could Read My Mind - Gordon Lightfoot
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62610 on: September 28, 2022, 09:16:28 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 28, 2022, 08:10:02 pm
If You Could Read My Mind - Gordon Lightfoot
If I Was - Midge Ure
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,302
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62611 on: September 28, 2022, 09:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on September 28, 2022, 09:16:28 pm
If I Was - Midge Ure
And She Was - Talking Heads
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,001
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62612 on: September 28, 2022, 09:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 28, 2022, 09:19:43 pm
And She Was - Talking Heads

She Blinded Me With Science - Thomas Dolby
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,302
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62613 on: September 28, 2022, 09:37:52 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 28, 2022, 09:26:59 pm
She Blinded Me With Science - Thomas Dolby
Blinded By The Light - Manfred Mann's Earth Band
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,783
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62614 on: September 28, 2022, 10:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 28, 2022, 09:37:52 pm
Blinded By The Light - Manfred Mann's Earth Band
Blinded by the Lights - The Streets
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,001
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62615 on: Yesterday at 12:07:27 am »
Quote from: duvva on September 28, 2022, 10:36:07 pm
Blinded by the Lights - The Streets

Where The Streets Have No Name - U2
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,341
  • @sattapaal on Twitter
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62616 on: Yesterday at 01:02:18 am »
A Horse With No Name - America
Logged
Quote from: JohnWHenry
We will build and grow from within, buy prudently and cleverly and never again waste resources on inflated transfer fees and unrealistic wages. We have no fear of spending and competing with the very best but we will not overpay for players
Too late eh?

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,728
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62617 on: Yesterday at 01:07:14 am »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Yesterday at 01:02:18 am
A Horse With No Name - America
Horse Nation - The Cult.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,783
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62618 on: Yesterday at 08:14:18 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:07:14 am
Horse Nation - The Cult.
The Funeral - Band of Horses
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,302
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62619 on: Yesterday at 08:34:53 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 08:14:18 am
The Funeral - Band of Horses
Band On The Run - Paul McCartney and Wings
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,564
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62620 on: Yesterday at 11:01:29 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:34:53 am
Band On The Run - Paul McCartney and Wings

running to stand still - u2
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,783
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62621 on: Yesterday at 11:39:40 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:01:29 am
running to stand still - u2
Cant Stand Still - AC/DC
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62622 on: Yesterday at 11:52:57 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:39:40 am
Cant Stand Still - AC/DC
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down - Elvis Costello & The Attractions
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62623 on: Yesterday at 01:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 11:52:57 am
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down - Elvis Costello & The Attractions
You Can't Stand Me Now - Libertines
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62624 on: Yesterday at 05:27:41 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:59:49 pm
You Can't Stand Me Now - Libertines
 
Approved Cuts - Last Stand
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,302
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62625 on: Yesterday at 06:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:27:41 pm
 
Approved Cuts - Last Stand
Always The Last To Know - Del Amitri
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62626 on: Yesterday at 06:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:00:28 pm
Always The Last To Know - Del Amitri
Always In the  Kitchen at Parties - Jona Lewie
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,302
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62627 on: Yesterday at 06:30:20 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 06:21:36 pm
Always In the  Kitchen at Parties - Jona Lewie
It's My Party - Lesley Gore
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,728
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62628 on: Yesterday at 07:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:30:20 pm
It's My Party - Lesley Gore
All Tommorow's Parties - Japan.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62629 on: Yesterday at 07:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:01:51 pm
All Tommorow's Parties - Japan.
Shes in parties -Bauhaus
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,302
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62630 on: Yesterday at 07:59:04 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:14:39 pm
Shes in parties -Bauhaus
She Will Have Her way - Neil Finn
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,728
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62631 on: Today at 04:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 07:59:04 pm
She Will Have Her way - Neil Finn
All The Things She Said - Simple Minds.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62632 on: Today at 05:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:58:31 pm
All The Things She Said - Simple Minds.

Great things - Echobelly
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62633 on: Today at 05:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:11:32 pm

Great things - Echobelly
The Great Rock n Roll Swindle - The Sex Pistols
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,728
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62634 on: Today at 05:44:28 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 05:16:08 pm
The Great Rock n Roll Swindle - The Sex Pistols
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62635 on: Today at 05:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:44:28 pm
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.

Exploited Barmy Army-  The Exploited
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,302
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62636 on: Today at 05:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:48:10 pm

Exploited Barmy Army-  The Exploited
Carole Barmy Army - Alex Carole And The Crush
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1561 1562 1563 1564 1565 [1566]   Go Up
« previous next »
 