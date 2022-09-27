On Your Own - Blur
On days like these - Matt Munro
On a Night Like This - Kylie
This must be the place I waited years to leave - Pet Shop Boys
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
Reelin' In The Years - Steely Dan
Living Years - Mike and the Mechanics
Five Years-Bowie
One Hundred Years - The Cure.
Hundred Reasons - If I Could
If You Could Read My Mind - Gordon Lightfoot
If I Was - Midge Ure
And She Was - Talking Heads
She Blinded Me With Science - Thomas Dolby
Blinded By The Light - Manfred Mann's Earth Band
Blinded by the Lights - The Streets
A Horse With No Name - America
Horse Nation - The Cult.
The Funeral - Band of Horses
Band On The Run - Paul McCartney and Wings
running to stand still - u2
Cant Stand Still - AC/DC
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down - Elvis Costello & The Attractions
You Can't Stand Me Now - Libertines
