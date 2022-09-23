Canal Song (End of Sentence) - Iain Archer
The End Of Dragons - Gary Numan.
River of Dreams - Billy Joel
Riverboat Song - Ocean Colour Scene
Same Old Scene - Roxy Music.
When the Musics Over - The Doors
When the Circus Comes - Los Lobos
When the Levee Breaks - Led Zeppelin
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
break on through - the doors
Open the door to your heart - Darrell Banks
Tell it to my Heart - Taylor Dayne
Tell us the truth- Sham 69
Gimme Some Truth - John Lennon
Gimme Some More - Busta Rhymes
Give Me Just A Little More Time - Chairmen of the Board
A Little Time- Beautiful South
Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5
New Mistakes - Celibate Rifles
Candy Girl - New Edition
Rock and Roll girl - The Muffs
i love rock and roll - joan jett version
And I Love Her - The Beatles
Gonna give her all the love Ive got - Jimmy Ruffin
Got To Get You Into My Life - The Beatles
Get Into the Groove - Madonna
Groove Is in the Heart - Deee-Lite
Grooving with Mr Bloe - Mr Bloe
Mr you're a better man than i - Sham 69
