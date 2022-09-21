Go Now - Moody Blues
going to a go go - smokey robinson and the miracles
There's going to be a Borstal Breakout - Sham 69
Breakout - Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
Feel the Need in Me - The Detroit Emeralds
Hooked on a feeling - B J Thomas
I've Got a Good Feling - Travis
Got the Life - Korn
Race to die - Life Sentence
Live and let Die - Guns and Roses
Ill pick a rose for my rose - Marv Johnson
kiss from a rose - seal
Gypsy's Kiss - Deep Purple
Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves - Cher
Police and thieves- Junior Murvin
The Dream Police - Tubeway Army.
All I Have to do is Dream - the Everley Brothers.
All Over The World - ELO
What the World is Waiting For - The Stone Roses
Waiting On the World to Change - John Mayer
Change (In The House Of Flies) - Deftones.
Silent House - Crowded House
Enjoy the Silence - Depeche Mode
Enjoy the Ride - Marlango.
Ride cowboy ride - Bon Jovi
Cowboy Song - Thin Lizzy
Dizzy Miss Lizzy - The Beatles
Miss You - The Rolling Stones
I don't like you - The Muffs
Don't Look Back in to the Sun - The Libertines
Don't Stop Now - Crowded House
Don't pick on me - The Muffs
Pick Up the Pieces - Average White Band
Pick A Part That's New - Stereophonics.
New Dreams - Naked Raygun
Boulevard of Broken Dreams - Green Day
Sweet Dreams (are made of this) - Eurythmics
