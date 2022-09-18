Walk away from love - David Ruffin
Slide Away - Oasis
Slide it In - Whitesnake
Slip it in - Black Flag
Slip of the Tongue - Whitesnake
White ladder - David Gray.
Black or White - Michael Jackson
Fell on black days - Soundgarden.
In between days - The Cure
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
days - the kinks
These are the days of our lives - Queen.
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
In this life - Articles of Faith
Life's what you make it - Talk Talk.
What I've Done - Linkin Park
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap - AC/DC
Dirty Love - Thunder
Thunder in the mountains - Toyah
Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen.
Glory Road - Gillan
Glory Box - Portishead.
Glory Bound - Pigeonhed
Homeward Bound - Simon & Garfunkel
I'm Bound to Pack it up - The White Stripes
Pack in My Bag - Danger Incorporated
Heathen- The Pack
The Heathen - Bob Marley & The Wailers
Heathens - Twenty One Pilots
