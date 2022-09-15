A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
Like a baby - Len Barry
Walk Like A Man - The 4 Seasons
Walk - Pantera
When You Walk Through Me - Ultravox.
I'm Looking Through You - The Beatles
You're Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl) - The White Stripes
Finest White Girl - The Skels
Being A Girl - Mansun.
Being Boiled - The Human League
Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite - The Beatles
Zero Bars ( Mr. Smith) - Tubeway Army.
Simon Smith and the amazing dancing bear - Alan Price Set
Alan's on fire - Poison Idea
This Sex is on Fire - Kings of Leon
Two Headed sex change -The Cramps
Sex and outrage- Supersuckers
Sex Dwarf - Soft Cell.
Pretty Vacant - Sex Pistols
Pretty Tied Up - Guns n Roses
Tied Up Too Tight - Hard-Fi
Tighten up - Archie Bell and the Drells.
Bell Bottom Blues - Derek & The Dominos
Shirt of blue - The Men They Couldn't Hang
Blue Boy - Orange Juice
Lonely Boy - Andrew Gold
Lonely Soul - Unkle.
Soul to Squeeze - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Goodbye girl - Squeeze
Hello Goodbye - The Beatles
Goodbye Daughters of the Revolution - The Black Crowes
We're the revolution - Toxic Reasons
We're No Here - Mogwai.
Here There and Everywhere - The Beatles
Theres nothing else to say - The Incredibles
There is a light that never goes out - The Smiths
