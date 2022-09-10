All Right Now - Free
Right Here Right Now - Fatboy Slim
Now is the time - Jimmy James and the Vagabonds.
Time for Action - Secret Affair
Love on a mountain top - Love Affair
River deep mountain high - Ike and Tina Turner.
Caught By The River - Doves
Hole In The River - Crowded House
Doll Parts - Hole.
Theres a hole in my bucket - Harry Belafonte and Odetta Holmes
Hurry Up Harry - Sham 69.
Summer of 69 - Bryan Adams
Message to Martha (Kentucky Bluebird) - Adam Faith
A Message to You Rudy - The Specials
Message in a Bottle - The Police
The Bottle Let Me Down - Merle Haggard
Let Down - Radiohead
Down in the Tube Station at Midnight - The Jam
Space Station Number 5 - Montrose
Keep On Movin - 5ive
Keep out of it-Sleaford Mods.
Out Of Touch - Hall and Oates
touch me (i want to feel you body) - sam fox
I Feel Fine - The Beatles
Fine time - Cast
Time Stands Still - Rush
Time (Clock of the heart) - Culture Club
Heart is a drum - Beck.
Heart-Shaped Box - Nirvana
The Hearts Filthy Lesson-Bowie
A Lesson Learned - Limp Bizkit
A lover spurned - Marc Almond
Lover, you should've come over - Jeff Buckley.
Come Together - The Beatles
Join Together - The Who
All Together Now - The Beatles
Time Has Come Today - The Chambers Brothers
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
Shape Of Things To Come - Max Frost & The Troopers
