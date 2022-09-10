All Right Now - Free
Right Here Right Now - Fatboy Slim
Now is the time - Jimmy James and the Vagabonds.
Time for Action - Secret Affair
Love on a mountain top - Love Affair
River deep mountain high - Ike and Tina Turner.
Caught By The River - Doves
Hole In The River - Crowded House
Doll Parts - Hole.
Theres a hole in my bucket - Harry Belafonte and Odetta Holmes
Hurry Up Harry - Sham 69.
Summer of 69 - Bryan Adams
Message to Martha (Kentucky Bluebird) - Adam Faith
A Message to You Rudy - The Specials
Message in a Bottle - The Police
The Bottle Let Me Down - Merle Haggard
Let Down - Radiohead
Down in the Tube Station at Midnight - The Jam
Space Station Number 5 - Montrose
Keep On Movin - 5ive
Keep out of it-Sleaford Mods.
Out Of Touch - Hall and Oates
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
touch me (i want to feel you body) - sam fox
I Feel Fine - The Beatles
Fine time - Cast
Time Stands Still - Rush
