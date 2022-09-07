Straighten out- The Stranglers
Jerk it out - The Ceasars.
We Can Work It Out - The Beatles
This Woman's Work - Kate Bush.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
let's work together - canned heat's version
Join Together - The Who
She has one big tit, you...
Come together - Fab Four
When You Come - Crowded House
Come as You Are = Nirvana
Who Are You - The Who
God Save The Queen - The Sex Pistols
Killer Queen - Queen
Killer On The Loose - Thin Lizzy
Psycho Killer-Talking Heads.
Psycho Man - Black Sabbath
Wasted- Black Flag
Wonderful life - Black
Bad Penny - Big Black
