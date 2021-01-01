« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1552 1553 1554 1555 1556 [1557]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2345845 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,432
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62240 on: Yesterday at 11:50:32 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:05:49 am
It was a very good year - Frank Sinatra

silent all these years - tori amos
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,676
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62241 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:50:32 am
silent all these years - tori amos
Time O The Year - Satchel
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62242 on: Yesterday at 04:13:51 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:54:19 am
Time O The Year - Satchel

Time for action - Secret Affair
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,432
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62243 on: Yesterday at 04:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:13:51 pm

Time for action - Secret Affair

time after time - cindy lauper
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62244 on: Yesterday at 05:07:45 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 04:35:08 pm
time after time - cindy lauper
The Time is Right - Barry White
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,141
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62245 on: Yesterday at 05:27:10 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 05:07:45 pm
The Time is Right - Barry White
Right Down the Line - Gerry Rafferty
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,225
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62246 on: Yesterday at 05:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:27:10 pm
Right Down the Line - Gerry Rafferty

Right back where we started - Maxine Nightingale
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62247 on: Yesterday at 05:36:28 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:29:40 pm
Right back where we started - Maxine Nightingale

Dumb and drummer-The Nightingales
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,141
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62248 on: Yesterday at 05:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:36:28 pm

Dumb and drummer-The Nightingales
Dumb Blonde - Dolly Parton
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62249 on: Yesterday at 05:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:38:51 pm
Dumb Blonde - Dolly Parton

I'm glad that we broke up - Du Blonde featuring Ezra furman
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:48:46 pm by Boston always unofficial »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,481
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62250 on: Yesterday at 06:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:46:59 pm

I'm glad that we broke up - Du Blonde featuring Ezra furman
Glad To Be Gay - Tom Robinson.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62251 on: Yesterday at 08:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:28:29 pm
Glad To Be Gay - Tom Robinson.
Glad all Over - The Dave Clark 5
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,481
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62252 on: Yesterday at 08:26:51 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 08:20:03 pm
Glad all Over - The Dave Clark 5
Over You - Roxy Music.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,225
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62253 on: Yesterday at 10:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:26:51 pm
Over You - Roxy Music.

Ill go where your music takes me - Jimmy James and the Vagabonds
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,676
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62254 on: Yesterday at 11:07:43 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:45:31 pm
Ill go where your music takes me - Jimmy James and the Vagabonds
I wanna Go Where the People Go - The Wildhearts
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62255 on: Yesterday at 11:27:47 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:07:43 pm
I wanna Go Where the People Go - The Wildhearts
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go - Wham!
Logged

Offline dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 733
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62256 on: Today at 01:38:07 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:27:47 pm
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go - Wham!

Bring me to life - Evanescence
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,591
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62257 on: Today at 07:58:20 am »
Quote from: dimwit on Today at 01:38:07 am
Bring me to life - Evanescence
Life's What You Make It - Talk Talk
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,225
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62258 on: Today at 11:03:18 am »
Quote from: Dingus on Today at 07:58:20 am
Life's What You Make It - Talk Talk

Dont make me over - Dionne Warwick
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,432
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62259 on: Today at 12:27:44 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:03:18 am
Dont make me over - Dionne Warwick

don't stop - fleetwood mac
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,676
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62260 on: Today at 12:32:04 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:27:44 pm
don't stop - fleetwood mac

Dont Start Now - Dua Lipa
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,141
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62261 on: Today at 01:04:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:32:04 pm
Dont Start Now - Dua Lipa
Starting Over - John Lennon
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62262 on: Today at 01:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:04:46 pm
Starting Over - John Lennon
Roll Over Beethoven - Chuck Berry
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,141
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62263 on: Today at 01:26:41 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 01:07:17 pm
Roll Over Beethoven - Chuck Berry
Roll Over Lay Down - Status Quo
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62264 on: Today at 01:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:26:41 pm
Roll Over Lay Down - Status Quo

Heads Will Roll - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,141
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62265 on: Today at 03:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 01:56:50 pm
Heads Will Roll - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Head Over Heels - Tears For Fears
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,780
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62266 on: Today at 03:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:44:57 pm
Head Over Heels - Tears For Fears
Roll Over Beethoven - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,141
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62267 on: Today at 04:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 03:49:01 pm
Roll Over Beethoven - The Beatles
Roll To Me - Del Amitri
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,676
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62268 on: Today at 04:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:04:22 pm
Roll To Me - Del Amitri
Back To Life - Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,141
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62269 on: Today at 04:19:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 04:09:46 pm
Back To Life - Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler
Back To You - Bryan Adams
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62270 on: Today at 04:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:19:10 pm
Back To You - Bryan Adams

You Give Me All I Need - Scorpions
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,141
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62271 on: Today at 04:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 04:22:53 pm
You Give Me All I Need - Scorpions
Give It Away - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62272 on: Today at 04:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:43:53 pm
Give It Away - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Away from the numbers - The Jam
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,141
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62273 on: Today at 05:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:53:33 pm

Away from the numbers - The Jam
Murder By Numbers - The Police
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62274 on: Today at 05:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:14:14 pm
Murder By Numbers - The Police
I've Got Your Number (written on the back of my hand) - The Jaggs
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,141
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62275 on: Today at 05:42:21 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 05:41:15 pm
I've Got Your Number (written on the back of my hand) - The Jaggs
I Got You - Split Enz
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,676
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62276 on: Today at 06:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:42:21 pm
I Got You - Split Enz
I Found Out - John Lennon
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 1552 1553 1554 1555 1556 [1557]   Go Up
« previous next »
 