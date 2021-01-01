It was a very good year - Frank Sinatra
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
silent all these years - tori amos
Time O The Year - Satchel
Time for action - Secret Affair
time after time - cindy lauper
The Time is Right - Barry White
Right Down the Line - Gerry Rafferty
Right back where we started - Maxine Nightingale
Dumb and drummer-The Nightingales
Dumb Blonde - Dolly Parton
I'm glad that we broke up - Du Blonde featuring Ezra furman
Glad To Be Gay - Tom Robinson.
Glad all Over - The Dave Clark 5
Over You - Roxy Music.
Ill go where your music takes me - Jimmy James and the Vagabonds
I wanna Go Where the People Go - The Wildhearts
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go - Wham!
