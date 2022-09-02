« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2341684 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62160 on: September 2, 2022, 08:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  2, 2022, 06:53:25 pm
The Long and Winding Road - The Beatles
Road to nowhere - Talking Heads.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62161 on: September 2, 2022, 09:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  2, 2022, 08:14:57 pm
Road to nowhere - Talking Heads.
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62162 on: September 2, 2022, 09:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  2, 2022, 09:05:23 pm
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
Radio nowhere - Bruce Springsteen.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62163 on: September 2, 2022, 09:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  2, 2022, 09:25:08 pm
Radio nowhere - Bruce Springsteen.
Guerilla Radio - Rage Against The Machine.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62164 on: September 2, 2022, 09:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  2, 2022, 09:27:29 pm
Guerilla Radio - Rage Against The Machine.
Urban Guerilla - Sammy Hagar
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62165 on: September 2, 2022, 09:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  2, 2022, 09:32:53 pm
Urban Guerilla - Sammy Hagar
The key, the secret - Urban Cookie Collective.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62166 on: September 2, 2022, 09:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  2, 2022, 09:39:04 pm
The key, the secret - Urban Cookie Collective.
Do You Want To Know a Secret - The Beatles
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62167 on: September 2, 2022, 09:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  2, 2022, 09:42:11 pm
Do You Want To Know a Secret - The Beatles
Secret garden - Bruce Springsteen.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62168 on: September 2, 2022, 09:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  2, 2022, 09:48:53 pm
Secret garden - Bruce Springsteen.
This Twilight Garden - The Cure.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62169 on: September 2, 2022, 10:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  2, 2022, 09:59:27 pm
This Twilight Garden - The Cure.

Rose Garden - Lynn Anderson
Offline duvva

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62170 on: September 2, 2022, 11:29:14 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  2, 2022, 10:41:59 pm
Rose Garden - Lynn Anderson
Every Rose Has Its Thorn - Poison
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62171 on: September 2, 2022, 11:43:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva on September  2, 2022, 11:29:14 pm
Every Rose Has Its Thorn - Poison

English Rose - Motorhead
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62172 on: September 2, 2022, 11:57:27 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September  2, 2022, 11:43:00 pm
English Rose - Motorhead
Irish Blood, English heart - Morrissey.
Offline duvva

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62173 on: Yesterday at 12:12:13 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  2, 2022, 11:57:27 pm
Irish Blood, English heart - Morrissey.
If You Want Blood (You Got It) - AC/DC
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62174 on: Yesterday at 12:29:24 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 12:12:13 am
If You Want Blood (You Got It) - AC/DC
The Holy Blood And The Holy Grail - Mansun.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62175 on: Yesterday at 01:17:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:29:24 am
The Holy Blood And The Holy Grail - Mansun.
Blood loss - The Horrible Crowes.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62176 on: Yesterday at 01:52:26 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:17:26 am
Blood loss - The Horrible Crowes.
Flesh And Blood - Roxy Music.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62177 on: Yesterday at 08:43:35 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:52:26 am
Flesh And Blood - Roxy Music.

Pleasures of the Flesh- Exodus
Offline Dingus

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62178 on: Yesterday at 11:05:33 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 08:43:35 am
Pleasures of the Flesh- Exodus
In The Flesh - Blondie
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62179 on: Yesterday at 11:07:34 am »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 11:05:33 am
In The Flesh - Blondie

In and out of love - Diana Ross and the Supremes
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62180 on: Yesterday at 12:17:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:07:34 am
In and out of love - Diana Ross and the Supremes

Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62181 on: Yesterday at 04:39:56 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 12:17:06 pm
Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young
Don't Go Breaking my Heart - Elton John & Kiki Dee
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62182 on: Yesterday at 05:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:39:56 pm
Don't Go Breaking my Heart - Elton John & Kiki Dee

I am seeing UFO's - Dee Dee Ramone
Offline duvva

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62183 on: Yesterday at 05:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:25:41 pm

I am seeing UFO's - Dee Dee Ramone
I Can See For Miles - the Who
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62184 on: Yesterday at 05:58:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 05:48:06 pm
I Can See For Miles - the Who

Miles Apart- Mega City 4
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62185 on: Yesterday at 06:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:58:02 pm

Miles Apart- Mega City 4
Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62186 on: Yesterday at 06:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:58:02 pm

Miles Apart- Mega City 4
We Built This City - Starship
Offline duvva

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62187 on: Yesterday at 08:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:12:24 pm
We Built This City - Starship
Paradise City - Guns N Roses
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62188 on: Yesterday at 08:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:12:24 pm
We Built This City - Starship

Summer In The City - Loving Spoonful
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62189 on: Yesterday at 08:23:30 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 08:07:35 pm
Summer In The City - Loving Spoonful
Hit the city - Mark Lanegan (and PJ Harvey).
Online TipTopKop

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62190 on: Today at 12:14:02 am »
Hit the Lights - Metallica
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62191 on: Today at 12:28:01 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:14:02 am
Hit the Lights - Metallica
There is a light that never goes out - The Smiths.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62192 on: Today at 12:45:24 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:28:01 am
There is a light that never goes out - The Smiths.
There Goes God - Crowded House
