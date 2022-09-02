The Long and Winding Road - The Beatles
Road to nowhere - Talking Heads.
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
Radio nowhere - Bruce Springsteen.
Guerilla Radio - Rage Against The Machine.
Urban Guerilla - Sammy Hagar
The key, the secret - Urban Cookie Collective.
Do You Want To Know a Secret - The Beatles
Secret garden - Bruce Springsteen.
This Twilight Garden - The Cure.
Rose Garden - Lynn Anderson
Every Rose Has Its Thorn - Poison
English Rose - Motorhead
Irish Blood, English heart - Morrissey.
If You Want Blood (You Got It) - AC/DC
The Holy Blood And The Holy Grail - Mansun.
Blood loss - The Horrible Crowes.
Flesh And Blood - Roxy Music.
Pleasures of the Flesh- Exodus
In The Flesh - Blondie
In and out of love - Diana Ross and the Supremes
Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young
Don't Go Breaking my Heart - Elton John & Kiki Dee
I am seeing UFO's - Dee Dee Ramone
I Can See For Miles - the Who
Miles Apart- Mega City 4
We Built This City - Starship
Summer In The City - Loving Spoonful
Hit the Lights - Metallica
There is a light that never goes out - The Smiths.
