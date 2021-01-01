« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1550 1551 1552 1553 1554 [1555]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2340226 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,958
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62160 on: Yesterday at 08:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:53:25 pm
The Long and Winding Road - The Beatles
Road to nowhere - Talking Heads.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,102
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62161 on: Yesterday at 09:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:14:57 pm
Road to nowhere - Talking Heads.
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,958
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62162 on: Yesterday at 09:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:05:23 pm
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
Radio nowhere - Bruce Springsteen.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,410
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62163 on: Yesterday at 09:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:25:08 pm
Radio nowhere - Bruce Springsteen.
Guerilla Radio - Rage Against The Machine.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,102
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62164 on: Yesterday at 09:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:27:29 pm
Guerilla Radio - Rage Against The Machine.
Urban Guerilla - Sammy Hagar
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,958
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62165 on: Yesterday at 09:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:32:53 pm
Urban Guerilla - Sammy Hagar
The key, the secret - Urban Cookie Collective.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,102
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62166 on: Yesterday at 09:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:39:04 pm
The key, the secret - Urban Cookie Collective.
Do You Want To Know a Secret - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,958
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62167 on: Yesterday at 09:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:42:11 pm
Do You Want To Know a Secret - The Beatles
Secret garden - Bruce Springsteen.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,410
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62168 on: Yesterday at 09:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:48:53 pm
Secret garden - Bruce Springsteen.
This Twilight Garden - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,129
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62169 on: Yesterday at 10:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:59:27 pm
This Twilight Garden - The Cure.

Rose Garden - Lynn Anderson
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,649
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62170 on: Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:41:59 pm
Rose Garden - Lynn Anderson
Every Rose Has Its Thorn - Poison
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62171 on: Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm
Every Rose Has Its Thorn - Poison

English Rose - Motorhead
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,958
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62172 on: Yesterday at 11:57:27 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm
English Rose - Motorhead
Irish Blood, English heart - Morrissey.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,649
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62173 on: Today at 12:12:13 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:57:27 pm
Irish Blood, English heart - Morrissey.
If You Want Blood (You Got It) - AC/DC
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,410
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62174 on: Today at 12:29:24 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:12:13 am
If You Want Blood (You Got It) - AC/DC
The Holy Blood And The Holy Grail - Mansun.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,958
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62175 on: Today at 01:17:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:29:24 am
The Holy Blood And The Holy Grail - Mansun.
Blood loss - The Horrible Crowes.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,410
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62176 on: Today at 01:52:26 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:17:26 am
Blood loss - The Horrible Crowes.
Flesh And Blood - Roxy Music.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 1550 1551 1552 1553 1554 [1555]   Go Up
« previous next »
 