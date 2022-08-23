« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1544 1545 1546 1547 1548 [1549]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2334468 times)

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61920 on: August 23, 2022, 10:43:37 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 23, 2022, 10:40:43 pm
People are changing - Timmy Thomas

People Are Strange - The Doors
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,939
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61921 on: August 23, 2022, 10:54:42 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on August 23, 2022, 10:43:37 pm
People Are Strange - The Doors

Open the door to your heart - Darrell Banks
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61922 on: August 24, 2022, 01:40:46 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 23, 2022, 10:54:42 pm
Open the door to your heart - Darrell Banks
Your Lucky Day in Hell - Eels
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61923 on: August 24, 2022, 10:49:24 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on August 24, 2022, 01:40:46 am
Your Lucky Day in Hell - Eels

highway to hell AC/DC
Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61924 on: August 24, 2022, 11:51:36 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on August 24, 2022, 10:49:24 am
highway to hell AC/DC
Go Straight To Hell - The Clash
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,565
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61925 on: August 24, 2022, 12:01:57 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on August 24, 2022, 11:51:36 am
Go Straight To Hell - The Clash
Go - Pearl Jam
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,268
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61926 on: August 24, 2022, 12:15:20 pm »
Quote from: duvva on August 24, 2022, 12:01:57 pm
Go - Pearl Jam
Go West - The Cult.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,758
  • All is well
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61927 on: August 24, 2022, 01:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 24, 2022, 12:15:20 pm
Go West - The Cult.
Go your own way - Fleetwood Mac
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,002
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61928 on: August 24, 2022, 01:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Perham on August 24, 2022, 01:02:49 pm
Go your own way - Fleetwood Mac
Go Now - The Moody Blues
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61929 on: August 24, 2022, 02:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 24, 2022, 01:14:59 pm
Go Now - The Moody Blues
Going to a Go-Go - Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,002
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61930 on: August 24, 2022, 04:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on August 24, 2022, 02:36:39 pm
Going to a Go-Go - Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
From Me To You - The Beatles
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61931 on: August 24, 2022, 05:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 24, 2022, 04:32:35 pm
From Me To You - The Beatles

Me Myself I - Joan Armatrading
Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61932 on: August 24, 2022, 05:59:38 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on August 24, 2022, 05:43:48 pm
Me Myself I - Joan Armatrading
I don't Mind - Buzzcocks
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61933 on: August 24, 2022, 08:39:01 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on August 24, 2022, 05:59:38 pm
I don't Mind - Buzzcocks
Don't Believe the Hype - Public Enemy
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,002
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61934 on: August 24, 2022, 08:57:18 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on August 24, 2022, 08:39:01 pm
Don't Believe the Hype - Public Enemy
Don't Believe A Word - Thin Lizzy
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,939
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61935 on: August 24, 2022, 10:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 24, 2022, 08:57:18 pm
Don't Believe A Word - Thin Lizzy

Words - The Christians
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,565
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61936 on: August 24, 2022, 11:59:36 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 24, 2022, 10:36:11 pm
Words - The Christians
Shut Your Fucking Mouth And Use Your Fucking Brain - The Wildhearts
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61937 on: Yesterday at 03:21:02 am »
Quote from: duvva on August 24, 2022, 11:59:36 pm
Shut Your Fucking Mouth And Use Your Fucking Brain - The Wildhearts

Mind fuckers fucking minds-Flux of Pink Indians
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61938 on: Yesterday at 10:25:02 am »
Mind of a toy-Visage
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61939 on: Yesterday at 12:34:47 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 10:25:02 am
Mind of a toy-Visage
Where is my Mind? - The Pixies
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61940 on: Yesterday at 12:55:58 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 12:34:47 pm
Where is my Mind? - The Pixies

Mind - System of a Down
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61941 on: Yesterday at 01:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 12:55:58 pm
Mind - System of a Down
Get Down and Get With It - Slade
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61942 on: Yesterday at 02:21:30 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:34:08 pm
Get Down and Get With It - Slade

Down down - Status Quo

Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61943 on: Yesterday at 08:36:45 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:21:30 pm
Down down - Status Quo


Down where the dead men go-The pogues
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,781
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61944 on: Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 08:36:45 pm
Down where the dead men go-The pogues
Where the wild roses grow - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds/Kylie Minogue.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,002
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61945 on: Yesterday at 09:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm
Where the wild roses grow - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds/Kylie Minogue.
Good Year for the Roses - Elvis Costello
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • JFT 97
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61946 on: Yesterday at 11:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:31:38 pm
Good Year for the Roses - Elvis Costello

Year of the Cat - Al Stewart
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,781
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61947 on: Today at 01:26:43 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 11:12:04 pm
Year of the Cat - Al Stewart
Sale of the century - Sleeper.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1544 1545 1546 1547 1548 [1549]   Go Up
« previous next »
 