Run like hell-Peter and the test tube babies
Highway to Hell - AC/DC
Hell Aint A Bad Place To Be - AC/DC
Bad Penny - Rory Gallagher
Penny Lane - The Beatles
The Four Pennies - Juliet
Four minute warning- Chaos U.K.
Four walls - Cast
Windows And Walls - My Vitriol.
Cleaning Windows - Van Morrison
When I'm Cleaning Windows - George Formby
Here Comes the Rain - i'll go for the Garbage version
Prayers For Rain - The Cure.
November Rain - Guns n Roses
Rain Dogs - Tom Waits
The Rain Song - Led Zeppelin
I Can't Stand the Rain - Ann Peebles
Stand and deliver - Adam and the Ants.
I can't stand up for falling down - Elvis Costello
Get Get Down - Paul Johnsonhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OC06Z6lCB_Q
Cant Get You Out Of My Head - Kylie
Get Down And Get With It - Slade
Down in a Hole - Alice in Chains
Down In The Park - Tubeway Army.
Saturday in the Park - Chicago
10:15 Saturday Night - The Cure.
