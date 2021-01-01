Run like hell-Peter and the test tube babies
Highway to Hell - AC/DC
Hell Aint A Bad Place To Be - AC/DC
Bad Penny - Rory Gallagher
Penny Lane - The Beatles
The Four Pennies - Juliet
Four minute warning- Chaos U.K.
Four walls - Cast
Windows And Walls - My Vitriol.
Cleaning Windows - Van Morrison
When I'm Cleaning Windows - George Formby
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Here Comes the Rain - i'll go for the Garbage version
Prayers For Rain - The Cure.
November Rain - Guns n Roses
Rain Dogs - Tom Waits
The Rain Song - Led Zeppelin
