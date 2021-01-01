« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1540 1541 1542 1543 1544 [1545]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2328201 times)

Online Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,763
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61760 on: Yesterday at 11:34:59 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 12:21:56 am
Not For You - Pearl Jam
For You Blue - The Beatles
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61761 on: Yesterday at 12:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 11:34:59 am
For You Blue - The Beatles

If Not For You - Olivia Newton John
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,142
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61762 on: Yesterday at 12:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 12:03:16 pm
If Not For You - Olivia Newton John
I Am Not Batman - Mogwai.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61763 on: Yesterday at 12:54:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 12:21:56 am
Not For You - Pearl Jam
You say you don't Love me - Buzzcocks
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,815
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61764 on: Yesterday at 12:55:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:53:16 pm
I Am Not Batman - Mogwai.

I am I said - Neil Diamond
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,926
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61765 on: Yesterday at 01:52:12 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:55:05 pm
I am I said - Neil Diamond
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61766 on: Yesterday at 06:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:52:12 pm
Things We Said Today - The Beatles

Here Today Gone Tomorrow  - The Ramones
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61767 on: Yesterday at 08:21:24 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 06:57:09 pm
Here Today Gone Tomorrow  - The Ramones

How Can I Laugh Tomorrow When I cant Even Smile Today- Suicidal Tendencies
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,641
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61768 on: Yesterday at 08:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 08:21:24 pm
How Can I Laugh Tomorrow When I cant Even Smile Today- Suicidal Tendencies
I know it's over - The Smiths.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,142
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61769 on: Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:53:17 pm
I know it's over - The Smiths.
You Don't Know Jesus - Mogwai.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,641
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61770 on: Today at 02:24:13 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm
You Don't Know Jesus - Mogwai.
I believe Jesus brought us together - The Horrible Crowes.
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61771 on: Today at 09:36:03 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:24:13 am
I believe Jesus brought us together - The Horrible Crowes.

Come Together - The Beatles
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,142
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61772 on: Today at 01:39:58 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 09:36:03 am
Come Together - The Beatles
Come As You Are - Nirvana.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61773 on: Today at 02:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:39:58 pm
Come As You Are - Nirvana.
Where do you go to my lovely? - Peter Sarstedt
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,926
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61774 on: Today at 03:00:04 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 02:52:05 pm
Where do you go to my lovely? - Peter Sarstedt
Lovely Rita - The Beatles
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61775 on: Today at 03:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:00:04 pm
Lovely Rita - The Beatles

Isn't She Lovely? - Stevie Wonder
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61776 on: Today at 03:43:40 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 03:30:41 pm
Isn't She Lovely? - Stevie Wonder

She's not there-U.K Subs
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61777 on: Today at 03:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:43:40 pm

She's not there-U.K Subs
You're not alone - Michael Jackson
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,926
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61778 on: Today at 03:58:27 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 03:48:20 pm
You're not alone - Michael Jackson
You're Sixteen - Ringo Starr
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61779 on: Today at 04:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:58:27 pm
You're Sixteen - Ringo Starr

Sweet Sixteen - B.B. King
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61780 on: Today at 04:26:54 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 04:22:41 pm
Sweet Sixteen - B.B. King

Sweet Soul Sister - The Cult
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,926
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61781 on: Today at 04:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 04:26:54 pm
Sweet Soul Sister - The Cult
Sister Madly - Crowded House
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61782 on: Today at 04:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:34:20 pm
Sister Madly - Crowded House

Sweet talker-Sister Double Happiness
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,926
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61783 on: Today at 04:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:38:47 pm

Sweet talker-Sister Double Happiness
Sweet Talking Guy - The Chiffons
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,388
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61784 on: Today at 05:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:48:23 pm
Sweet Talking Guy - The Chiffons

Sweet Emotion - Aerosmith
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61785 on: Today at 05:12:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:09:51 pm
Sweet Emotion - Aerosmith

Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61786 on: Today at 05:18:20 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:12:37 pm
Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

Your home is where you're happy- Lemonheads
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1540 1541 1542 1543 1544 [1545]   Go Up
« previous next »
 