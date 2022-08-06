« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1538 1539 1540 1541 1542 [1543]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2325988 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,604
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61680 on: August 6, 2022, 02:47:48 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August  6, 2022, 02:15:52 am
Kill It In The Morning - Twilight Sad.
In for the kill - La Roux.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61681 on: August 6, 2022, 03:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August  6, 2022, 02:47:48 am
In for the kill - La Roux.
Kill The King - Rainbow
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61682 on: August 6, 2022, 05:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  6, 2022, 03:00:56 pm
Kill The King - Rainbow

How I Could Just Kill a Man - Cypress Hill
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61683 on: August 6, 2022, 05:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on August  6, 2022, 05:14:43 pm
How I Could Just Kill a Man - Cypress Hill

I don't wanna die - Subhumans
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,495
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61684 on: August 6, 2022, 05:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  6, 2022, 05:26:33 pm

I don't wanna die - Subhumans

Ready to Die - The Notorious B.I.G.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61685 on: August 6, 2022, 05:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  6, 2022, 05:26:33 pm

I don't wanna die - Subhumans

Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood - Nina Simone
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61686 on: August 6, 2022, 06:31:41 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on August  6, 2022, 05:30:09 pm
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood - Nina Simone
Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61687 on: August 7, 2022, 01:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August  6, 2022, 06:31:41 pm
Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult.


Fear Inoculum - TOOL
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61688 on: August 7, 2022, 01:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on August  7, 2022, 01:10:02 pm

Fear Inoculum - TOOL
Tool Up - Blueboy
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61689 on: August 7, 2022, 05:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  7, 2022, 01:17:51 pm
Tool Up - Blueboy

Stand up-Minor Threat
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61690 on: August 7, 2022, 05:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  7, 2022, 05:27:02 pm

Stand up-Minor Threat
Can't Stand Losing You - The Police
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,604
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61691 on: August 7, 2022, 07:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  7, 2022, 05:50:09 pm
Can't Stand Losing You - The Police
If I ever lose my faith in you - Sting.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61692 on: August 7, 2022, 07:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August  7, 2022, 07:05:03 pm
If I ever lose my faith in you - Sting.

Everything's Ruined - Faith No More
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61693 on: August 7, 2022, 07:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August  7, 2022, 07:05:03 pm
If I ever lose my faith in you - Sting.
If I Fell - The Beatles
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,974
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61694 on: August 7, 2022, 08:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  7, 2022, 07:13:28 pm
If I Fell - The Beatles

Before I Forget - Slipknot
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61695 on: August 7, 2022, 08:41:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  7, 2022, 08:05:30 pm
Before I Forget - Slipknot
Forget The Night Ahead - Twilight Sad.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61696 on: August 7, 2022, 09:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August  7, 2022, 08:41:33 pm
Forget The Night Ahead - Twilight Sad.
Because The Night - Patti Smith Group
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61697 on: August 7, 2022, 09:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  7, 2022, 09:25:18 pm
Because The Night - Patti Smith Group

The Night-Lene Lovich
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61698 on: August 7, 2022, 09:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  7, 2022, 09:27:33 pm

The Night-Lene Lovich
All Night Long - Rainbow
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,760
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61699 on: Yesterday at 06:23:24 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  7, 2022, 09:41:28 pm
All Night Long - Rainbow
Long Long Long - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,604
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61700 on: Yesterday at 06:34:17 am »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 06:23:24 am
Long Long Long - The Beatles
Everlong - Foo Fighters.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61701 on: Yesterday at 01:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:34:17 am
Everlong - Foo Fighters.
Always Everlong - Ewan MacFarlane
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61702 on: Yesterday at 01:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:29:09 pm
Always Everlong - Ewan MacFarlane
You'll Always Find Me In The Kitchen at Parties - Jonah Lewie
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61703 on: Yesterday at 01:52:39 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:44:22 pm
You'll Always Find Me In The Kitchen at Parties - Jonah Lewie
You'll Never Walk Alone - Gerry & The Pacemakers
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61704 on: Yesterday at 02:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:52:39 pm
You'll Never Walk Alone - Gerry & The Pacemakers

Walk Away - Black Sabbath
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61705 on: Yesterday at 02:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 02:01:32 pm
Walk Away - Black Sabbath
Sail Away - David Gray
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,759
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61706 on: Yesterday at 02:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:10:09 pm
Sail Away - David Gray

Out on the floor- Dobie Gray
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61707 on: Yesterday at 02:13:39 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:11:18 pm
Out on the floor- Dobie Gray
Locked Out - Crowded House
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61708 on: Yesterday at 03:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:13:39 pm
Locked Out - Crowded House

Still Out of Order - Infa Riot
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61709 on: Yesterday at 03:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 03:25:23 pm

Still Out of Order - Infa Riot
Still Of The Night - Whitesnake
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61710 on: Yesterday at 07:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:56:01 pm
Still Of The Night - Whitesnake
Night  Time -Killing joke.
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,604
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61711 on: Yesterday at 08:20:50 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:56:00 pm
Night  Time -Killing joke.
Nightclubbing - Iggy Pop.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61712 on: Yesterday at 09:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:20:50 pm
Nightclubbing - Iggy Pop.

Do the pop-Radio Birdman
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61713 on: Yesterday at 09:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:08:03 pm

Do the pop-Radio Birdman
Do The Strand - Roxy Music
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61714 on: Yesterday at 09:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:15:24 pm
Do The Strand - Roxy Music

Do the dog-Specials
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61715 on: Yesterday at 09:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:21:04 pm

Do the dog-Specials
Bird Dog - The Everly Brothers
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61716 on: Yesterday at 10:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:25:53 pm
Bird Dog - The Everly Brothers
Bird Mad Girl - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,759
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61717 on: Yesterday at 11:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:28:04 pm
Bird Mad Girl - The Cure.

Birds - Neil Young
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,895
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61718 on: Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:05:16 pm
Birds - Neil Young
Young Hearts Run Free - Candi Staton
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61719 on: Yesterday at 11:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm
Young Hearts Run Free - Candi Staton
Young Team - Mogwai.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 1538 1539 1540 1541 1542 [1543]   Go Up
« previous next »
 