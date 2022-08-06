Kill It In The Morning - Twilight Sad.
In for the kill - La Roux.
Kill The King - Rainbow
How I Could Just Kill a Man - Cypress Hill
I don't wanna die - Subhumans
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood - Nina Simone
Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult.
Fear Inoculum - TOOL
Tool Up - Blueboy
Stand up-Minor Threat
Can't Stand Losing You - The Police
If I ever lose my faith in you - Sting.
If I Fell - The Beatles
Before I Forget - Slipknot
Forget The Night Ahead - Twilight Sad.
Because The Night - Patti Smith Group
The Night-Lene Lovich
All Night Long - Rainbow
Long Long Long - The Beatles
Everlong - Foo Fighters.
Always Everlong - Ewan MacFarlane
You'll Always Find Me In The Kitchen at Parties - Jonah Lewie
You'll Never Walk Alone - Gerry & The Pacemakers
Walk Away - Black Sabbath
Sail Away - David Gray
Out on the floor- Dobie Gray
Locked Out - Crowded House
Still Out of Order - Infa Riot
Still Of The Night - Whitesnake
Night Time -Killing joke.
Nightclubbing - Iggy Pop.
Do the pop-Radio Birdman
Do The Strand - Roxy Music
Do the dog-Specials
Bird Dog - The Everly Brothers
