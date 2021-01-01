Stop Coming To My House - Mogwai.
Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough - Michael Jackson
Don't Believe The Fife - Mogwai.
Silent House - Crowded House
The Sound of Silence - The Dickies
The sound of the suburbs-The Members
Suburbs Of Moscow - Kim Wilde
Midnight in Moscow - Kenny Ball and his Jazzmen
Midnight Blues - Gary Moore
Forgotten Years-Midnight Oil
The Forgotten - Green Day
A day without love - Love Affair
A Day in The Life - The Beatles
A way of life-Stomper 98
Just the Way You Are - Billy Joel
