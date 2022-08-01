Lightning Crashes - Live
Crying Lightning - Arctic Monkeys
Lightning Tree-The Settlers
Black Horse And The Cherry Tree - KT Tunstall
Cherry Blossoms - The Horrible Crowes.
Your Girlfriend - The Blossoms
Allison Road - Gin Blossoms
Bathtub Gin - Phish
Sloe Gin - Joe Bonamassa
Gin and Juice - Snoop Dogg
Milk and Alcohol - Dr Feelgood
Dr Love - Bobby Sheen
Love is the key - The Charlatans.
Californian Love - 2pac feat Dr.Dre
Going to California - Led Zeppelin
Going Up The Country - Canned Heat
Going Up-Bunnymen
Going Underground - The Jam
Secrets From The Underground - The Offspring
In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 - Coheed and Cambria
A Saucerful of Secrets - Pink Floyd
Secret love - Kathy Kirby
My Secret Friend - IAMX.
My Friend Stan - Slade
With A Little Help From My Friends - The Beatles
With A Little Luck - Paul McCartney and Wings.
Straight outta luck -GC5
The Luck Of The Irish - John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band
Give Ireland Back To The Irish - Paul McCartney & Wings
Give me just a little more time - Chairman of the Board
Little Sister - Queens of the Stone Age
Sister Madly - Crowded House
Sister Ray - Velvet Underground
Black Velvet - Alannah Myles
Slither - Velvet Revolver
Hey Hey Revolver - The Felice Brothers
Brothers in Arms - Dire Straits
My Brother's Time - Gary Numan.
My fathers house - Bruce Springsteen.
House of Pain - Faster Pussycat
