What Gives? - Radio Birdman
Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth) - George Harrison
Love is noise - The Verve.
Rock and Roll Ain't Noise Pollution - AC/DC
Rock & Roll- The Velvet Underground
Roll to me - Del Amitri.
Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die - Willie Nelson
Rain when I die - Alice in Chains.
When You Come - Crowded House
When the punks go marching in - Abrasive Wheels
Punk Is Dead- Crass
Dead cities-The Expoited
Some cities - Doves.
Pour Some Sugar On Me - Def Leppard
Hoover dam-Sugar
Hoover Factory - Elvis Costello
Feels Like Heaven - Fiction Factory
Feels Like The First Time - Foreigner
Time Bomb - Rancid
You Dropped A Bomb On Me - The Gap Band
Time Bomb-G.B.H
A Little Time - The Beautiful South
Time and Matter- U.K. Subs
No Matter What - Badfinger
What In The World's Wrong? - Dark Star.
The World Needs a Hero - Megadeth
My World -The Crack
World Shut Your Mouth - Julian Cope
Something in Your Mouth - Nickelback
Mouth To Mouth - The Glove.
Smell the Glove - Spinal Tap
Hand in glove - The Smiths.
Hand in My Pocket - Alanis Morissette
Brass In Pocket - The Pretenders
