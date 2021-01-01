What Gives? - Radio Birdman
Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth) - George Harrison
Love is noise - The Verve.
Rock and Roll Ain't Noise Pollution - AC/DC
Rock & Roll- The Velvet Underground
Roll to me - Del Amitri.
Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die - Willie Nelson
Rain when I die - Alice in Chains.
When You Come - Crowded House
When the punks go marching in - Abrasive Wheels
Punk Is Dead- Crass
Dead cities-The Expoited
Some cities - Doves.
Pour Some Sugar On Me - Def Leppard
