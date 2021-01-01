High and Dry - Radiohead
Cranked up really high-Slaughter and the dogs
Up All Night - Slaughter
All Around The World - East17
World in Motion - New Order
Poetry in Motion - LFC
Poetry And Power - Gary Numan.
Fight the Power - Public Enemy
Wind Power - Thomas Dolby.
Candle in the Wind - Elton John
Louisa on a horse-John Otway
Horse Nation - The Cult.
One Nation Under a Groove - Funkadelic
Ghost Nation - Gary Numan.
There's A Ghost In My House - R. Dean Taylor
Something's In The House - Tubeway Army.
Something In The Way - Nirvana
Nirvana - The Cult.
Cult of Personality - Living Colour
Living In A Box - Living In A Box
The Letter - The Box Tops
The Gift - Velvet Underground
Black Velvet - Alannah Myles
Black Moon Creeping - The Black Crowes
Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Fortunate Son - Creedance Clearwater Revival
Carry On My Wayward Son - Kansas
