« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1530 1531 1532 1533 1534 [1535]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2308713 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61360 on: Yesterday at 03:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:41:22 pm
Bad - Michael Jackson

Bad man-Cockney Rejects
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,703
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61361 on: Yesterday at 03:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:41:22 pm
Bad - Michael Jackson
Bad Times Good - Crowded House
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61362 on: Yesterday at 04:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:51:12 pm
Bad Times Good - Crowded House

Special brew-Bad Manners
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,703
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61363 on: Yesterday at 04:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:37:04 pm

Special brew-Bad Manners
Strange Brew - Cream
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61364 on: Yesterday at 04:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:41:35 pm
Strange Brew - Cream
Cream - Prince & The New Power Generation
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61365 on: Yesterday at 04:53:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 04:50:33 pm
Cream - Prince & The New Power Generation
Ice Cream - Sarah McLachlan
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,703
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61366 on: Yesterday at 04:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 04:53:57 pm
Ice Cream - Sarah McLachlan
Cold As Ice - Foreigner
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61367 on: Yesterday at 05:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:56:30 pm
Cold As Ice - Foreigner
Black Ice - AC/DC
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,703
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61368 on: Yesterday at 05:21:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 05:17:14 pm
Black Ice - AC/DC

Paint It Black - The Rolling Stones
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61369 on: Yesterday at 08:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:21:11 pm
Paint It Black - The Rolling Stones
The Black eyed Boys-Paper lace
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,703
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61370 on: Yesterday at 09:35:31 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 08:02:28 pm
The Black eyed Boys-Paper lace
The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,615
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61371 on: Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:35:31 pm
The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy

Back off boogaloo- Ringo Starr
Logged

Online rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61372 on: Yesterday at 10:44:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm
Back off boogaloo- Ringo Starr
Monkey On My Back - Inspiral Carpets
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,615
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61373 on: Yesterday at 10:50:08 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 10:44:30 pm
Monkey On My Back - Inspiral Carpets

My monkey is a junkie - Peter Lincoln
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61374 on: Yesterday at 10:53:39 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:50:08 pm
My monkey is a junkie - Peter Lincoln
Everybodys Got Something To hide Except Me and my Monkey - The Beatles
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,615
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61375 on: Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 10:53:39 pm
Everybodys Got Something To hide Except For Me and my Monkey - The Beatles

When something is wrong with my baby - Sam & Dave
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,231
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61376 on: Today at 01:35:55 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm
When something is wrong with my baby - Sam & Dave

Little Miss Can't Be Wrong - Spin Doctors
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,352
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61377 on: Today at 07:42:10 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 01:35:55 am
Little Miss Can't Be Wrong - Spin Doctors
I might be wrong - Radiohead.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61378 on: Today at 12:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:42:10 am
I might be wrong - Radiohead.
Cant Do Right For Doing Wrong - The Wildhearts
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,615
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61379 on: Today at 12:56:45 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:54:33 pm
Cant Do Right For Doing Wrong - The Wildhearts

I cant tell the bottom from the top - The Hollies
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61380 on: Today at 12:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:41:22 pm
Bad - Michael Jackson

BAD - Big Audio Dynamite
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,615
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61381 on: Today at 01:21:53 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 12:59:10 pm
BAD - Big Audio Dynamite

Ive been a bad, bad boy - Paul Jones
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,703
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61382 on: Today at 01:32:40 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:21:53 pm
Ive been a bad, bad boy - Paul Jones
Since You've Been Gone - Rainbow
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61383 on: Today at 01:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:32:40 pm
Since You've Been Gone - Rainbow

Girl Gone Bad - Van Halen
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,394
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61384 on: Today at 02:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 01:45:09 pm
Girl Gone Bad - Van Halen

Stupid Girl - Garbage
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61385 on: Today at 02:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:10:49 pm
Stupid Girl - Garbage
Whos That Girl - Madonna
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61386 on: Today at 02:55:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:19:16 pm
Whos That Girl - Madonna

Who's Crying Now - Journey
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,703
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61387 on: Today at 03:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 02:55:26 pm
Who's Crying Now - Journey
Who Can It Be Now? - Men At Work
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61388 on: Today at 04:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:59:09 pm
Who Can It Be Now? - Men At Work

Scarlett Ribbons - The Men They Couldn't Hang
Logged

Online rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61389 on: Today at 09:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:36:02 pm

Scarlett Ribbons - The Men They Couldn't Hang
Ribbon Around The Bomb - Blossoms
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61390 on: Today at 09:29:41 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 09:27:58 pm
Ribbon Around The Bomb - Blossoms
Beat Dis - Bomb the Bass
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,703
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61391 on: Today at 09:35:30 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:29:41 pm
Beat Dis - Bomb the Bass
We Got The Beat - The Go-Go's
Logged

Online rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61392 on: Today at 09:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:35:30 pm
We Got The Beat - The Go-Go's
Beat Goes On - All Seeing I
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,703
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61393 on: Today at 09:49:02 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 09:44:40 pm
Beat Goes On - All Seeing I
She Goes On - Crowded House
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1530 1531 1532 1533 1534 [1535]   Go Up
« previous next »
 