Bad - Michael Jackson
Bad Times Good - Crowded House
Special brew-Bad Manners
Strange Brew - Cream
Cream - Prince & The New Power Generation
Ice Cream - Sarah McLachlan
Cold As Ice - Foreigner
Black Ice - AC/DC
Paint It Black - The Rolling Stones
The Black eyed Boys-Paper lace
The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy
Back off boogaloo- Ringo Starr
Monkey On My Back - Inspiral Carpets
My monkey is a junkie - Peter Lincoln
Everybodys Got Something To hide Except For Me and my Monkey - The Beatles
When something is wrong with my baby - Sam & Dave
Little Miss Can't Be Wrong - Spin Doctors
I might be wrong - Radiohead.
Cant Do Right For Doing Wrong - The Wildhearts
BAD - Big Audio Dynamite
Ive been a bad, bad boy - Paul Jones
Since You've Been Gone - Rainbow
Girl Gone Bad - Van Halen
Stupid Girl - Garbage
Whos That Girl - Madonna
Who's Crying Now - Journey
Who Can It Be Now? - Men At Work
Scarlett Ribbons - The Men They Couldn't Hang
Ribbon Around The Bomb - Blossoms
Beat Dis - Bomb the Bass
We Got The Beat - The Go-Go's
Beat Goes On - All Seeing I
