Bad - Michael Jackson
Bad Times Good - Crowded House
Special brew-Bad Manners
Strange Brew - Cream
Cream - Prince & The New Power Generation
Ice Cream - Sarah McLachlan
Cold As Ice - Foreigner
Black Ice - AC/DC
Paint It Black - The Rolling Stones
The Black eyed Boys-Paper lace
The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy
Back off boogaloo- Ringo Starr
Monkey On My Back - Inspiral Carpets
My monkey is a junkie - Peter Lincoln
Everybodys Got Something To hide Except For Me and my Monkey - The Beatles
