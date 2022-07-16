« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1529 1530 1531 1532 1533 [1534]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2307125 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61320 on: July 16, 2022, 04:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 16, 2022, 04:33:31 pm
Girls Got Rhythm - AC/DC
 
Hooligan bitch-Rhythm Pigs
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,237
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61321 on: July 16, 2022, 05:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 16, 2022, 04:39:37 pm
 
Hooligan bitch-Rhythm Pigs
I Love You Bitch - Lizzo
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,678
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61322 on: July 16, 2022, 05:30:07 pm »
Quote from: duvva on July 16, 2022, 05:20:49 pm
I Love You Bitch - Lizzo
And I Love Her - The Beatles
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,237
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61323 on: July 16, 2022, 06:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 16, 2022, 05:30:07 pm
And I Love Her - The Beatles
I Believe in a Thing Called Love - The Darkness
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,847
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61324 on: July 16, 2022, 06:45:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva on July 16, 2022, 06:19:00 pm
I Believe in a Thing Called Love - The Darkness
A Game Called Echo - Gary Numan.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,678
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61325 on: July 16, 2022, 09:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 16, 2022, 06:45:15 pm
A Game Called Echo - Gary Numan.
It's All In The Game - Tommy Edwards
Logged

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61326 on: July 16, 2022, 09:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 16, 2022, 09:24:36 pm
It's All In The Game - Tommy Edwards
All Apologies - Nirvana
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,678
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61327 on: July 16, 2022, 09:30:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterJM on July 16, 2022, 09:28:40 pm
All Apologies - Nirvana
Apologies to Pearly - ZZ Top
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,847
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61328 on: Yesterday at 01:44:21 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 16, 2022, 09:30:02 pm
Apologies to Pearly - ZZ Top
Another Pearl - Badly Drawn Boy.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61329 on: Yesterday at 08:10:27 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:44:21 am
Another Pearl - Badly Drawn Boy.
Another Saturday Night - Sam Cooke
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,237
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61330 on: Yesterday at 09:06:18 am »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 08:10:27 am
Another Saturday Night - Sam Cooke
Saturday - Reef
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,847
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61331 on: Yesterday at 10:29:31 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:06:18 am
Saturday - Reef
10:15 Saturday Night - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,678
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61332 on: Yesterday at 02:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:29:31 am
10:15 Saturday Night - The Cure.
Black Night - Deep Purple
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,237
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61333 on: Yesterday at 04:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:01:47 pm
Black Night - Deep Purple
Night Flight - Led Zeppelin
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61334 on: Yesterday at 05:17:42 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 04:41:26 pm
Night Flight - Led Zeppelin
Learn to Fly - Foo Fighters
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,348
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61335 on: Yesterday at 06:40:13 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 05:17:42 pm
Learn to Fly - Foo Fighters
For all the cows - Foo Fighters.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61336 on: Yesterday at 06:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:40:13 pm
For all the cows - Foo Fighters.
 
Heave Ho-Cows
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61337 on: Yesterday at 07:05:51 pm »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61338 on: Yesterday at 07:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 07:05:51 pm
Ho Hey - The Lumineers

Ho Ho Ho chi Minh-The Showcase Showdown
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,571
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61339 on: Yesterday at 10:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:20:42 pm

Ho Ho Ho chi Minh-The Showcase Showdown

Hi ho silver lining - Jeff Beck
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,237
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61340 on: Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:45:18 pm
Hi ho silver lining - Jeff Beck
Last Goodbye - Jeff Buckley
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61341 on: Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm
Last Goodbye - Jeff Buckley

Song to the Siren- Tim Buckley
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,348
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61342 on: Yesterday at 11:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm
Song to the Siren- Tim Buckley
Dream brother - Jeff Buckley.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1529 1530 1531 1532 1533 [1534]   Go Up
« previous next »
 