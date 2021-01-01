You will always find me in the kitchen at parties - Jona Lewie
From across the kitchen table -The Pale Fountains
Hunger Strike - Temple of the Dog
Strike Blues - John Lee Hooker
Shotgun Blues - Guns N Roses
Shotgun Willie - Willie Nelson
Shotgun Wedding -Roy c
White Wedding - Billy Idol
White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) - Melle Mel
White Room - Cream
40 seconds!In white rooms - Booka Shade.
Youre the first, the last, my everything - Barry White
You On My Mind in My Sleep - Richard Ashcroft
You to Me Are Everything - The Real Thing,
The Real Thing - Faith No More
Even Better Than the Real Thing - U2
Getting Better - The Beatles
Better When Youre Not Alone - The Black Crowes
When You're Gone - Bryan Adams
The only thing that looks good on you is me - Bryan Adams.
Someday I Will Treat You Good - Sparklehorse
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]