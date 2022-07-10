Water from a vine leaf - William Orbit.
Smoke On The Water - Deep Purple
The Same Deep Water As You - The Cure.
Still water (love) - Four Tops
Still the One - Orleans
The Natural One - Folk Implosion.
It's Only Natural - Crowded House
Only God Can Judge Me - 2Pac
There Goes God - Crowded House
Dear God - Rico.
Dear Prudence - The Beatles
Dear Mama - 2Pac.
Mama Weer All Crazee Now - Slade
Beat mama - Cast.
Turn The Beat Around - Gloria Estefan
Beat It - Michael Jackson
The Mercy Beat - The The.
The Mercy Seat - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Back Seat Of My Car - Paul and Linda McCartney
The Back of Love-Bunnymen
Silly Love Songs - Paul McCartney & Wings
Love In An Elevator - Aerosmith
Let Em In - Paul McCartney and Wings
Let it Bleed - The Rolling Stones
Only Women Bleed - Alice Cooper
Wait And Bleed - Slipknot
