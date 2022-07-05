Do It Clean - Echo and the Bunnymen.
Do Nothing-The Specials.
Without You I'm Nothing - Placebo.
All Or Nothing - Small Faces
All along the watchtower - Jimi Hendrix.
All I have to do is dream- Bobbie Gentry & Glen Campbell
Hey heartbreaker-Dream Wife
Heart Failed In the Back of a Taxi - Saint Etienne
Heart is a drum - Beck.
Tin Drum - Japan.
Wuthering Heights-China Drum
Visions Of China - Japan.
Turning Japanese - The Vapors
Japanese Whispers - The Cure.
Careless whisper - George Michael.
Careless Memories - Duran Duran.
Ordinary world - Duran Duran.
World In Motion - New Order
Everybody Wants To Rule The World - Tears For Fears
Leaders of the Free World - Elbow
Leaders Of Men - Joy Division.
It's raining men - The Weathergirls
Its been so long - George McRea
Long Long Winding Road - The Beatles
roadhouse blues - the doors
A Blues In Drag - The Glove.
The Story of the Blues - Wah
Slow Blues - Buddy Guy
Slow Hand - The Pointer Sisters
Soul sister, brown sugar - Sam & Dave
Spin Spin Sugar - Sneaker Pimps.
