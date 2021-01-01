My whole world ended (The moment you left me) - David Ruffin
Follow Me - Aly-Us
I Will Follow - U2.
Follow the leaders-Killingjoke
Binky the doormat - REM.
Orange crush-R.E.M
Pink Orange Red - Cocteau Twins.
Pinky Blue-Altered Images
Blue Light - Ultravox.
Blue moon - Beck.
Blue Christmas - Elvis Presley
Christmas Steps - Mogwai.
I Was Born on Christmas Day - Saint Etienne
New Year's Day - U2.
New Life - Blind Melon
The Life Machine - Tubeway Army.
