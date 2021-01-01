You'll never drink alone-The Skels
I Alone - Live
Alone again (Naturally) - Gilbert OSullivan
Act Naturally- Buck Owens
I'll be your friend - Robert Owens.
Hate your friends-Lemonheads
It's a shame about Ray - The Lemonheads.
Scotland's Shame - Mogwai.
Flower of Scotland - The Corries.
Flowers Of Romance - Public Image Limited.
Last Flowers - Radiohead.
Blood Flowers - The Cure.
Blood loss - The Horrible Crowes.
Love Like Blood - Killing Joke.
Alone Again Or - Love
Love is Here to Stay- Ella Fitzgerald
Stay On These Roads - A-ha.
These Are The Days - Van Morrison
Fell on Black Days- Soundgarden
Black Night - Deep Purple
Black dog - Led Zeppelin.
Dog Eat Dog - AC/DC
Eat The Rich - Aerosmith
Baby You're a Rich Man - The Beatles
Everybody's Trying To Be My Baby - The Beatles
Baby make it soon - Chris Farlowe
Better Be Home Soon - Crowded House
How Soon Is Now? - The Smiths
The Headmaster ritual - The Smiths.
The Number Of The Beast - Iron Maiden
You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) - The Beatles
Wrong Number - The Cure.
Got me wrong - Alice in Chains.
Got My Mind Set On You - George Harrison
Got To Get You Into My Life - The Beatles
It's My Life - Talk Talk.
My Chinchilla - Cub
