You'll never drink alone-The Skels
I Alone - Live
Alone again (Naturally) - Gilbert OSullivan
Act Naturally- Buck Owens
I'll be your friend - Robert Owens.
Hate your friends-Lemonheads
It's a shame about Ray - The Lemonheads.
Scotland's Shame - Mogwai.
Flower of Scotland - The Corries.
Flowers Of Romance - Public Image Limited.
Last Flowers - Radiohead.
Blood Flowers - The Cure.
Blood loss - The Horrible Crowes.
Love Like Blood - Killing Joke.
Alone Again Or - Love
Love is Here to Stay- Ella Fitzgerald
Stay On These Roads - A-ha.
These Are The Days - Van Morrison
Fell on Black Days- Soundgarden
Black Night - Deep Purple
Black dog - Led Zeppelin.
Dog Eat Dog - AC/DC
Eat The Rich - Aerosmith
