Resurrection Joe - The Cult.
Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix
Johnny Appleseed - Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros
I Walked The Line - Johnny Cash
White Lines - Grandmaster Melle Mel
White Room - Cream
The Cedar Room - Doves.
The Fix - Elbow
Gonna fix you good -Little Anthony and the Imperials.
Gonna Make You A Star - David Essox
She's a star - James.
She's Lost Control - Joy Division
Out of Control - Chemical Brothers and Bernard Sumner.
Out In The Fields - Gary Moore & Phil Lynott
Fields of Mars - Bad Religion
Fields of Gold - Sting
Gold Dust Woman - Fleetwood Mac
Police Woman-The Skatalites
Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon - Neil Diamond
Can I Sit Next to You Girl - AC/DC
Sit down stand up - Radiohead.
Stand down Margaret- The Beat
Country down - Beck.
Im Down - The Beatles
Down in the sewer-The Stranglers
Down By The Sea - Men at Work
The Sea - Morcheeba
Ocean Rain - Echo and the Bunnymen
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]