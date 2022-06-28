« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2294528 times)

Offline duvva

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61000 on: June 28, 2022, 06:38:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June 28, 2022, 06:35:29 pm
Drowning in Berlin - The Mobiles
Take My Breath Away - Berlin
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61001 on: June 28, 2022, 06:45:06 pm »
Quote from: duvva on June 28, 2022, 06:38:50 pm
Take My Breath Away - Berlin

Take me for a little while- Vanilla Fudge
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61002 on: June 28, 2022, 09:46:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June 28, 2022, 06:45:06 pm
Take me for a little while- Vanilla Fudge
Little Wing - Jimi Hendrix
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61003 on: June 28, 2022, 10:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 28, 2022, 09:46:19 pm
Little Wing - Jimi Hendrix

Ooh Aah... Just a Little Bit - Gina G
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61004 on: June 28, 2022, 10:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on June 28, 2022, 10:40:43 pm
Ooh Aah... Just a Little Bit - Gina G
Just - Radiohead.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61005 on: June 29, 2022, 10:04:57 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 28, 2022, 10:46:47 pm
Just - Radiohead.

I Am Just A Patsy - Manic Street Preachers
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61006 on: June 29, 2022, 03:42:10 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 29, 2022, 10:04:57 am
I Am Just A Patsy - Manic Street Preachers
I Am the Walrus - The Beatles
Offline duvva

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61007 on: June 29, 2022, 04:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 29, 2022, 03:42:10 pm
I Am the Walrus - The Beatles
I Am Mine - Pearl Jam
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61008 on: June 29, 2022, 04:18:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva on June 29, 2022, 04:13:48 pm
I Am Mine - Pearl Jam
I Me Mine - The Beatles
Offline duvva

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61009 on: June 29, 2022, 04:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 29, 2022, 04:18:11 pm
I Me Mine - The Beatles
Another Part of Me - Michael Jackson
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61010 on: June 29, 2022, 04:30:03 pm »
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61011 on: June 29, 2022, 04:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on June 29, 2022, 04:30:03 pm
You Don't Have To Say You Love Me - Dusty Springfield
Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61012 on: June 29, 2022, 04:39:36 pm »
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61013 on: June 29, 2022, 04:40:51 pm »
Offline duvva

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61014 on: June 29, 2022, 04:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 29, 2022, 04:40:51 pm
Love Me Do - The Beatles
My Love - Paul McCartney
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61015 on: June 29, 2022, 04:45:59 pm »
Quote from: duvva on June 29, 2022, 04:42:08 pm
My Love - Paul McCartney
My Brave Face - Paul McCartney
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61016 on: June 29, 2022, 04:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 29, 2022, 04:40:51 pm
Love Me Do - The Beatles

Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation with the average voter."

Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61017 on: June 29, 2022, 08:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on June 29, 2022, 04:47:18 pm
Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
Love Is a Battlefield - Pat Benatar
Offline rob1966

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61018 on: June 29, 2022, 08:26:57 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on June 29, 2022, 08:01:39 pm
Love Is a Battlefield - Pat Benatar

This Love - Pantera
Scouse not English

Offline duvva

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61019 on: June 29, 2022, 08:32:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 29, 2022, 08:26:57 pm
This Love - Pantera
Is This Love - Whitesnake
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61020 on: June 29, 2022, 08:48:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva on June 29, 2022, 08:32:27 pm
Is This Love - Whitesnake
The Way It Is - Bruce Hornsby
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61021 on: June 29, 2022, 10:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 29, 2022, 08:48:44 pm
The Way It Is - Bruce Hornsby
One way - The Levellers.
Offline duvva

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61022 on: June 29, 2022, 11:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 29, 2022, 10:57:33 pm
One way - The Levellers.
One Mirror Too Many - The Black Crowes
Online rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61023 on: Yesterday at 01:30:55 am »
Quote from: duvva on June 29, 2022, 11:07:55 pm
One Mirror Too Many - The Black Crowes

Too Many Broken Hearts - Jason Donovan
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61024 on: Yesterday at 01:51:24 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 01:30:55 am
Too Many Broken Hearts - Jason Donovan
Savage (Songs From A Broken World) - Gary Numan.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61025 on: Yesterday at 12:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:51:24 am
Savage (Songs From A Broken World) - Gary Numan.
Morning Has Broken - Cat Stevens
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61026 on: Yesterday at 12:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:35:39 pm
Morning Has Broken - Cat Stevens

Everything is beautiful - Ray Stevens
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61027 on: Yesterday at 03:23:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:58:33 pm
Everything is beautiful - Ray Stevens
It's a Beautiful Day - U2
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61028 on: Yesterday at 04:00:14 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 03:23:19 pm
It's a Beautiful Day - U2

Beautiful Disaster - 311
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61029 on: Yesterday at 05:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 04:00:14 pm
Beautiful Disaster - 311
It's a beautiful thing - Ocean Colour Scene.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61030 on: Yesterday at 06:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:19:19 pm
It's a beautiful thing - Ocean Colour Scene.

Wild Thing - The Troggs
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation with the average voter."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61031 on: Yesterday at 07:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:09:13 pm
Wild Thing - The Troggs
The wild ones - Suede.
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61032 on: Yesterday at 07:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:26:31 pm
The wild ones - Suede.
Wild Honey Pie - The Beatles
Online rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #61033 on: Today at 01:14:58 am »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 07:42:05 pm
Wild Honey Pie - The Beatles

Kings of the Wild Frontier - Adam and the Ants
