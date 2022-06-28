Drowning in Berlin - The Mobiles
Take My Breath Away - Berlin
Take me for a little while- Vanilla Fudge
Little Wing - Jimi Hendrix
Ooh Aah... Just a Little Bit - Gina G
Just - Radiohead.
I Am Just A Patsy - Manic Street Preachers
I Am the Walrus - The Beatles
I Am Mine - Pearl Jam
I Me Mine - The Beatles
Another Part of Me - Michael Jackson
You Don't Have To Say You Love Me - Dusty Springfield
Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac
Stop! In the Name of Love - The Supremes
Love Me Do - The Beatles
My Love - Paul McCartney
Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
Love Is a Battlefield - Pat Benatar
This Love - Pantera
Is This Love - Whitesnake
The Way It Is - Bruce Hornsby
One way - The Levellers.
One Mirror Too Many - The Black Crowes
Too Many Broken Hearts - Jason Donovan
Savage (Songs From A Broken World) - Gary Numan.
Morning Has Broken - Cat Stevens
Everything is beautiful - Ray Stevens
It's a Beautiful Day - U2
Beautiful Disaster - 311
It's a beautiful thing - Ocean Colour Scene.
Wild Thing - The Troggs
The wild ones - Suede.
Wild Honey Pie - The Beatles
