Another One Bites The Dust - Queen
Dust And Echoes - God Is An Astronaut.
Dust N' Bones - Guns N' Roses
The Bones of You - Elbow
Get up-You Am I
Get Up Stand Up - Bob Marley and the Wailers
Pretty songs-Bob Vylan
Pretty Vacant - Sex Pistols.
Oh, Pretty Woman - Roy Orbison
Oh, Didn't I Say? - Tubeway Army.
Army of me - Bjork.
Army Reserve - Pearl Jam
That's entertainment - The Jam.
That's Too Bad - Tubeway Army.
Touch Too Much - AC/DC
Too Much Too Young - Specials.
