High Head Blues - The Black Crowes
Bullfrog Blues - Rory Gallagher
Jeremiah Was a Bullfrog - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Benny Bullfrog - Madness
Ernie (The Fastest Milkman in the West) - Benny Hill
Go West - The Cult.
Girls Girls Girls - Motley Crue
Girls Girls Girls - Sailor
Girls Just Want to Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper
Facility Girls - Soft Cell.
Killing Me Softly With His Song - Roberta Flack
Alabama Song - The Doors
Jail guitar doors-The Clash
Anyone Can Play Guitar - Radiohead.
Good technology-Red Guitars
Red Guitar - David Sylvian.
While My Guitar Gently Weeps - The Beatles
Gently Falls - Into Paradise.
