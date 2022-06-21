Wandering Star - Portishead.
Catch A Falling Star - Perry Como
Star Man - David Bowie
Star me kitten - REM.
Wishing on a star-Rose Royce
Wishing Well - Free
Wishing (I Had A Photograph Of You) - Flock of Seagulls.
Photograph - Def Leppard
Pictures of You - The Cure
Pictures Of Home - Deep Purple
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Home Sweet Home - Motley Crue
Sweet home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) - The Doors
A Song For The Lovers - Richard Ashcroft
Bad Man's Song - Tears For Fears
Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Under The Moon Of Love - Showaddywaddy
Moonchild - Rory Gallagher
Child In Time - Deep Purple
Wild Child - W.A.S.P.
Go Wild In The Country - Bow Wow Wow
In a Big Country - Big Country
One In A Million - Guns N Roses
The Nameless One - Volbeat
Endless Nameless - Nirvana
Endless Love - Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
Love In An Elevator - Aerosmith
Elevator song - Dubstar.
Redemption Song - Bob Marley
Song of good hope - Glen Hansard.
Faith, Hope, Love - Kings X
Faith - The Cure.
Keep The Faith - Bon Jovi
Lay Me Down - The Frames
Down By The Water - PJ Harvey.
