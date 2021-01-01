Wandering Star - Portishead.
Catch A Falling Star - Perry Como
Star Man - David Bowie
Star me kitten - REM.
Wishing on a star-Rose Royce
Wishing Well - Free
Wishing (I Had A Photograph Of You) - Flock of Seagulls.
Photograph - Def Leppard
Pictures of You - The Cure
Pictures Of Home - Deep Purple
Home Sweet Home - Motley Crue
Sweet home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) - The Doors
A Song For The Lovers - Richard Ashcroft
Bad Man's Song - Tears For Fears
Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
