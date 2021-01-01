Cowboy song- Supersuckers
Ex Cowboy - Mogwai.
Cowboy Song - Thin Lizzy
Song For Whoever - The Beautiful South
Mouth For War - Pantera
War Within a Breath - Rage Against the Machine
Every Breath You Take by the Police
Karma Police - Radiohead
Karma Man - David Bowie
Space Man - Sam Ryder
Man On The Moon - REM
Better Man - Pearl Jam
Even cowgirls get the blues - Gaslight Anthem.
The Story of the Blues - Wah
I Guess Thats Why They Call It the Blues - Elton John
This Is A Call - Foo Fighters.
This Boy - The Beatles
This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) - Talking Heads
There Is A Place - The Beatles
Is There Anybody Out There> - Pink Floyd
Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? - Chicago
Time Is Running Out - Muse
Bleed It Out - Linkin Park
