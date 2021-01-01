« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1517 1518 1519 1520 1521 [1522]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2287464 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,502
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60840 on: Yesterday at 06:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:24:18 pm
 
Cowboy song- Supersuckers
Ex Cowboy - Mogwai.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60841 on: Yesterday at 06:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:41:39 pm
Ex Cowboy - Mogwai.

Cowboy Song - Thin Lizzy
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,025
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60842 on: Yesterday at 08:01:49 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 06:46:59 pm
Cowboy Song - Thin Lizzy

Rhinestone Cowboy - Glenn Campbell
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60843 on: Yesterday at 08:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:24:18 pm
 
Cowboy song- Supersuckers
Song For Whoever - The Beautiful South
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,025
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60844 on: Yesterday at 08:35:59 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 08:29:37 pm
Song For Whoever - The Beautiful South

Mouth For War - Pantera
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60845 on: Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:35:59 pm
Mouth For War - Pantera
War Within a Breath - Rage Against the Machine
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,815
  • Indefatigability
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60846 on: Yesterday at 09:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm
War Within a Breath - Rage Against the Machine
Every Breath You Take by the Police
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,023
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60847 on: Yesterday at 09:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:43:52 pm
Every Breath You Take by the Police
Karma Police - Radiohead
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60848 on: Yesterday at 09:53:34 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:49:01 pm
Karma Police - Radiohead
Karma Man - David Bowie
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60849 on: Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:49:01 pm
Karma Police - Radiohead

Police and Thieves - Junior Murvin
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,815
  • Indefatigability
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60850 on: Yesterday at 09:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:53:34 pm
Karma Man - David Bowie
Space Man - Sam Ryder
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60851 on: Yesterday at 09:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:56:03 pm
Space Man - Sam Ryder
Man On The Moon - REM
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,023
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60852 on: Yesterday at 10:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 09:59:38 pm
Man On The Moon - REM
Better Man - Pearl Jam
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,815
  • Indefatigability
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60853 on: Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 10:00:50 pm
Better Man - Pearl Jam
Better Days - Bruce Springsteen
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,042
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60854 on: Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:24:18 pm
 
Cowboy song- Supersuckers
Even cowgirls get the blues - Gaslight Anthem.
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60855 on: Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm
Even cowgirls get the blues - Gaslight Anthem.
The Story of the Blues - Wah
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60856 on: Today at 12:33:04 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm
The Story of the Blues - Wah
I Guess Thats Why They Call It the Blues - Elton John
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,502
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60857 on: Today at 01:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:33:04 pm
I Guess Thats Why They Call It the Blues - Elton John
This Is A Call - Foo Fighters.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60858 on: Today at 01:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:08:12 pm
This Is A Call - Foo Fighters.
This Boy - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60859 on: Today at 04:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:41:07 pm
This Boy - The Beatles

This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) - Talking Heads
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60860 on: Today at 04:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 04:03:04 pm
This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) - Talking Heads
There Is A Place - The Beatles
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,025
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60861 on: Today at 08:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:07:01 pm
There Is A Place - The Beatles

Is There Anybody Out There> - Pink Floyd
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60862 on: Today at 08:52:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:30:55 pm
Is There Anybody Out There> - Pink Floyd

Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? - Chicago
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,521
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60863 on: Today at 09:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 08:52:59 pm
Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? - Chicago
Time Is Running Out - Muse
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • JFT 97
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60864 on: Today at 10:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:10:49 pm
Time Is Running Out - Muse
Bleed It Out - Linkin Park
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,023
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60865 on: Today at 10:43:26 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 10:28:51 pm
Bleed It Out - Linkin Park
Shake It Off - Taylor Swift
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 1517 1518 1519 1520 1521 [1522]   Go Up
« previous next »
 