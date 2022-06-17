69 Police - David Holmes.
Police Oppression- Angelic Upstarts
Fuck Da Police - N.W.A.
Police car-Cockney Rejects
Car Song - Madder Rose.
Driving In My Car - Madness
Driving In The Sun - Cranes.
Staring at the sun - U2.
Standing On A Beach, Staring At The Sea - The Cure.
The Sea - Morcheeba
Rime Of The Ancient Mariner - Iron Maiden
Ancient Heart - Tanita Tikaram.
Owner Of A Lonely Heart - Yes
So Lonely - The Police
Givin The Dog A Bone - AC/DC
Do the dog-The Specials
Do You Want To Know A Secret - The Beatles
Somewhere only we know - Keane
Somewhere Over The Rainbow - Judy Garland
Big take over-Bad Brains
Big Love - Fleetwood Mac
Big Neon Glitter - The Cult.
Thirteen-Big Star
Thirteen Days - JJ Cale
Strange Days - The Doors
My door is always open - Noah and the Whale.
Always - Bon Jovi
You are always on my mind - The Pet Shop Boys
Mind Of A Toy - Visage.
Cuddly toy - Roachford.
Toys In The Attic - Aerosmith
The Great Southern Trendkill - Pantera
Great Southern Land - Icehouse.
Into The Great Wide Open - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
