Over The Hills and Far Away - Gary Moore
Over the Mountain - Ozzy Osbourne
I Am The Mountain - Bird.
Move Any Mountain - the Shamen
Got this Thing on the Move - Grand Funk Railroad
Got My Mind Set On You - George Harrison
I don't Mind - Buzzcocks
Change your mind-The Goops
It's all in your mind - Beck.
Where is my mind? - Pixies
Where Did You Sleep Last Night - Leadbelly
If Only Tonight We Could Sleep - The Cure.
I Go To Sleep-The Pretenders
No Sleep Til Brooklyn - The Beastie Boys
Behind the wall of sleep - Black Sabbath
The Sleep Room - Gary Numan.
