Dream baby dream-Suicide
Only in Dreams - Weezer
In dreams - Roy Orbison.
Dreams Of Leaving - Human League.
Leaving New York - REM.
She's Leaving - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark.
She's Leaving Home - The Beatles
Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd
To Build a Home - The Cinematic Orchestra
Better be Home Soon - Crowded House
Home Tonight - Aerosmith
Take Me Tonight - Gene Pitney
Wonderful Tonight - Eric Clapton
What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
It's the end of the world as we know it - REM
An ending (ascent) - Brian Eno.
Cop an attitude- poison Idea
Nothin but a good time - Poison
nuthin but a g thang - Dr Dre
Its Only Rock n Roll (but I Like It) - The Rolling Stones
I like it - Gerry & the Pacemakers
