« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1514 1515 1516 1517 1518 [1519]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2281594 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60720 on: Yesterday at 08:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:36:51 pm
 
Dream baby dream-Suicide
Dream song - Scott Matthews.
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60721 on: Yesterday at 08:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:36:51 pm
 
Dream baby dream-Suicide
Only in Dreams - Weezer
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60722 on: Yesterday at 09:06:58 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 08:59:41 pm
Only in Dreams - Weezer
In dreams - Roy Orbison.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,414
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60723 on: Yesterday at 09:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:06:58 pm
In dreams - Roy Orbison.
Dreams Of Leaving - Human League.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60724 on: Yesterday at 09:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:17:50 pm
Dreams Of Leaving - Human League.
Leaving New York - REM.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,414
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60725 on: Yesterday at 09:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:20:09 pm
Leaving New York - REM.
She's Leaving - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,482
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60726 on: Yesterday at 10:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:25:59 pm
She's Leaving - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark.
She's Leaving Home - The Beatles
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,833
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60727 on: Yesterday at 10:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:13:50 pm
She's Leaving Home - The Beatles

Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60728 on: Yesterday at 11:02:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:51:21 pm
Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

To Build a Home - The Cinematic Orchestra
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,482
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60729 on: Today at 01:28:07 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:02:14 pm
To Build a Home - The Cinematic Orchestra
Better be Home Soon - Crowded House
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,908
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60730 on: Today at 07:59:21 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:28:07 am
Better be Home Soon - Crowded House
Home Tonight - Aerosmith
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,482
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60731 on: Today at 12:45:50 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:59:21 am
Home Tonight - Aerosmith
Take Me Tonight - Gene Pitney
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60732 on: Today at 01:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:45:50 pm
Take Me Tonight - Gene Pitney
Wonderful Tonight - Eric Clapton
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,482
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60733 on: Today at 02:02:08 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 01:20:39 pm
Wonderful Tonight - Eric Clapton
What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60734 on: Today at 04:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:02:08 pm
What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
It's the end of the world as we know it - REM
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60735 on: Today at 04:53:58 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 04:14:52 pm
It's the end of the world as we know it - REM
An ending (ascent) - Brian Eno.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60736 on: Today at 04:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:53:58 pm
An ending (ascent) - Brian Eno.
 
Cop an attitude- poison Idea
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,908
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60737 on: Today at 06:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:58:10 pm
 
Cop an attitude- poison Idea
Nothin but a good time - Poison
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,735
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60738 on: Today at 06:48:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:06:16 pm
Nothin but a good time - Poison
Not A Second Time - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,319
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60739 on: Today at 06:49:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:06:16 pm
Nothin but a good time - Poison

nuthin but a g thang - Dr Dre
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,833
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60740 on: Today at 07:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:49:35 pm
nuthin but a g thang - Dr Dre

Its Only Rock n Roll (but I Like It) - The Rolling Stones
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,482
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60741 on: Today at 09:12:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:34:22 pm
Its Only Rock n Roll (but I Like It) - The Rolling Stones
I like it - Gerry & the Pacemakers
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,414
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #60742 on: Today at 10:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:12:58 pm
I like it - Gerry & the Pacemakers
Give Me It - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 1514 1515 1516 1517 1518 [1519]   Go Up
« previous next »
 