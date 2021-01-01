Trans Europe Express - Kraftwerk
You are my Love - Liverpool Express
You To Me Are Everything - The Real Thing
Everything About You - Ugly Kid Joe
Everything's Gonna Be Alright - Bob Marley
Your Time is Gonna Come - Led Zeppelin
In My Time Of Dying - Led Zeppelin
Dying world- Subhumans
Ordinary World - Duran Duran.
The World In My Eyes - Depeche Mode.
The Man With The Child In His Eyes - Kate Bush
Jesus to a child - George Michael.
Real Wild Child - Iggy Pop
Real gone kid - Deacon Blue.
Already Gone - The Eagles
Real Real Gone - Van Morrison
Since you've been gone - Rainbow
Since I've Been Loving You - Led Zeppelin
I've Been Losing You - A-ha.
You and me song - The Wannadies.
Future Song - Cranes.
The Future of the future (Stay gold) - Deep Dish and Everything but the girl.
Stay With Me - Rod Stewart and the Faces
Stay (Wasting Time) - Dave Matthews Band
Should I Stay or Should I Go? - The Clash
Stay faraway (So close) - U2.
Don't Stand So Close To Me - The Police
Don't You Eat That Yellow Snow - Frank Zappa
By-Tor And The Snow Dog - Rush
Black Dog - Led Zeppelin
Paint It Black - The Rolling Stones
Black eyed boy - Texas.
